Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha directs officials to make CM YS Jagan's visit grand success

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to make Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Guntur city on November 11 a grand success.

She said that the CM will participate in the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad birth anniversary celebrations to be held at GMCANA Auditorium on the college premises. It may be mentioned that Abul Kalam Azad's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Education Day. She instructed the officials to take steps to make the CM's visit a grand success. Mekathoti Sucharitha, MLAs Maddali Giridhara Rao, MLA Mustafa, Joint Collectors A S Dinesh Kumar, Anupama Anjali visited Guntur Medical College on Tuesday and discussed on vehicle parking and security arrangements to be made for CM's visit.

Addressing the media, Sucharitha recalled the services rendered by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as India's first Education Minister. Following in his footsteps, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing several reforms in education. She recalled that schools were renovated and several welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena were implemented to help the students. She further said that the state government has allotted Rs.25,000 crore to the education sector in the budget.