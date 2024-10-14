Live
Guntur: ‘India Post Run-2024’ organised
Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar stressed the need to take care of health.
Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar stressed the need to take care of health.
He flagged the ‘India Post Run-2024’ at a programme held at the Lodge Centre here conducted by the Postal Department. He flagged off 3K, 5K, 10K Run. Earlier, he released a special postal cover. Speaking on this occasion, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu takes maximum care of his health and does physical exercises. He urged the people to draw inspiration from him. He further said that children and parents are confined to their cell phones and wasting their valuable time and suggested doing exercises.
Joint collector A Bhargav Teja, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, MLAs MD Naseer Ahmed, Bhashyam Praveen, JSP Guntur district president Gade Venkateswara Rao, JSP leader Srinivasa Yadav were among those who participated in the programme.
Later, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar along with MLAs MD Naseer Ahmed and Galla Madhavi visited the state library at AC College here and examined various departments in the library. He assured that he will extend his cooperation and support for the development of the library.