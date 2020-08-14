Guntur: Invite plasma donors for Independence Day celebrations, officials told

Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed the officials to make arrangements to celebrate Independence Day on the premises of Police Parade Grounds in Guntur city by taking Covid-19 guidelines into consideration.



He addressed a meeting held at Collectorate in Guntur city on Thursday.

He stressed on the need to maintain social distance at seats and on the dais. He directed not to allow elders and below the ten years children for the programme and instructed to appoint the staff to sanitize the invitees attending the programme at the entry gate.

He instructed them to set up stalls relating to various welfare schemes on the grounds and directed to invite hospitals, doctors, plasma donors, best doctors, best ambulance drivers who rendered meritorious services to the Covid-19 patients. He directed the officials to take steps to make the programme a success.