Guntur: Job mela for disabled on Dec 21

Hindu College secretary and correspondent Cheruvu Rama Krishna Murthy addressing the media in Guntur on Friday
Guntur: Samardhanam Trust for Disabled will conduct a job mela for differently-abled persons in Guntur city on the occasion of International Disabled Day on December 21, according to Hindu College secretary and correspondent Cheruvu Rama Krishna Murthy.

Addressing the media at Hindu College of Engineering Technology here on Friday, he said over fifteen companies will conduct recruitments for the disabled persons in campus selections. Over 500 candidates are expected to participate in the job mela.

He said Samardhanam Trust and Hindu College will jointly conduct the job mela.

Trust for the Disabled State president Rama Krishna was also present.

