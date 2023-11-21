Guntur: Kartika Somavaram celebrated with religious fervour

Guntur/Narasaraopet: Special pujas were performed to Lord Trikoteswara Swamy at the hill shrine Kotappakonda on Monday on the occasion of Karthika Somavaram. Ekadasa rudrabhishekams, laksha bilwarchana, abhishekams were performed to the Lord early in the morning. The temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the devotees, who visited the temple in large numbers and performed special pujas.



Women lit Karthika Deepam on Kotappakonda hillock. Devotee rush started early in the morning and continued till late in the night.

Similarly, special pujas were performed to Lord Amareswara Swamy at the temple in Amaravati of Palnadu district. Special pujas were performed to Lord Amareswara Swamy from Monday early morning. Large number of devotees visited Sri Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Pedakakani on the occasion. Similarly, special pujas were performed to Lord Siva at Satrasala, Gottikonda Bilam, to Lord Shiva at Omkara Kshetram at Brodipet in Guntur, Gayatri Devi Temple at AT Agraharam, Ashtalakshmi temple in Guntur and other Saiva kshetras in Guntur and Palnadu districts.