Guntur-Krishna turn the educational hub

Guntur: In the 1960s, the students of Krishna and Guntur region, to be precise from all over the coastal districts, used to go far off places to pursue higher education.



However, by 1970s the situation has changed considerably with several educational institutions started sprouting up all over the two districts.

Since then the Guntur-Krishna region retains its name as a good educational hub with seven universities and six medical colleges, three dental colleges, a homeo college, an agriculture college, a veterinary college, a number of pharmacy colleges, colleges of education, hotel management colleges, nursing colleges, physiotherapy colleges, more than 70 engineering colleges, and innumerable number of schools and junior colleges in its limits. The seven famous varsities include Acharya Nagarjuna University, Acharya NG Ranga University, University of Health Sciences, Krishna University, Vignan University, KL University and SRM University.





Guntur Government Medical College, Siddhartha Government Medical College, Medical College attached to All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS, Vijayawada), Katuri Medical College, NRI Medical College, Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College, Government Dental College at Vijayawada, Sibar Dental College, Dr Chadalavada Nageswara Rao and Dr Sudha Dental College, Bapatla Agriculture College, Nori Government Ayurvedic College, Dr Gururaju Government Homeo Medical College, NTR Veterinary College and a number of nursing colleges are functioning in Guntur and Krishna region. Besides this, over 70 engineering colleges were set up in Krishna and Guntur region.

Apart from this, the government has already set up AP Council of Higher Education, Technical Education Commissioner, Intermediate Board, Director of School Education offices, College Education Commissioner and APPSC office in Vijayawada for the promotion of education in the region. Likewise, the Agriculture Commissionerate and the Horticulture Commissionerate and the Lam Farm Agriculture Research Centre have come up in Guntur district.





After the division of state, the Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University and SRM University have been set up in Guntur district. Besides this, several colleges started Pharmacy colleges to pursue pharmacy courses. Several universities and colleges started management courses like MBA and BBA.

Acharya Nagarjuna University of International Studies started foreign language courses for students who wish to train in foreign language courses to secure jobs.

Some varsities are entering into MoUs with the foreign varsities to improve educational standards. After several engineering colleges are set up around Krishna and Guntur districts, Human Resources Department officials of the software companies visit the campuses to recruit fresh talent during campus selections. Several software companies have already sprung up in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada and Guntur cities and generating employment opportunities to local youth. Besides this, the AP State Skill Development Corporation has been set up to improve skills of students to make them eligible for jobs. Almost all the engineering colleges are conducting classes to students to improve communication skills to secure jobs in the campus selections.