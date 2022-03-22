Guntur: Latest modalities of prevention of cardiovascular diseases discussed

Guntur: Several national and international speakers exchanged their views and discussed in depth about the latest modalities of treatment and prevention in cardiovascular diseases, at a conference held here. Andhra Pradesh Cardiological Society of India (APCSI) president Dr PV Raghava Sarma and organising secretary Dr Naga Haritha informed that APCSI conducted 7th annual conference in Guntur on March 18, 19 and 20 at ITC Welcome Hotel.

The speakers said that cardiovascular diseases are number 1 killer even today and discussed a lot of topics in preventive cardiology, heart attacks, management, arrhythmias, Congenital heart diseases (Children having Heart diseases), Hypertension and Heart failures. If a patient gets heart attack or brain stroke (Paralysis), if the patient reaches hospital within six hours, which is called as 'golden hour' or 'window period', it is possible totally to cure the disease.

Like Heart attacks when the brain stroke patients comes in time, there are newer modalities of treatments like thrombolysis and thrombectomies where the patient can be cured completely. Now there is some advanced modalities of treatments are going to be come and it is going to be a revolutionary change especially in preventive cardiology and treatment of heart diseases like gene replacement therapy, gene substitution, etc, which will be much simpler and much more complete.

All these issues were discussed in detail to enrich their knowledge which is in turn useful to treat the patients.