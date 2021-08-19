Guntur : Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu inspects Sangam Jagarlamudi Pump House

Guntur : Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu visited Sangam Jagarlamudi Pump House and inspected the water supply on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that GMC will take all the steps to supply sufficient water to the residents. He directed the engineering officials to bring Sangam Jagarlamudi Pump House in full use to supply sufficient water.

He enquired about quantity of water they are drawing from Kommamuru channel and water supply. He will hold a meeting with officials to solve problems.

He said the GMC is supplying Sangam Jagarlamudi Pump House water through LLR and reservoir at BR Stadium.

There is need to increase capacity of the reservoir to meet increasing drinking water needs of the people.He instructed the officials to remove weed around the pump house.