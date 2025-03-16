Live
Guntur mayor Manohar Naidu quits his post
- The move comes amid reports of impending no-confidence motion against him by TDP members
- He blames GMC officials for not cooperating with him, declares that he will continue in YSRCP
Guntur : Guntur mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu resigned from his post and submitted his resignation letter to district collector S Nagalakshmi. He had been serving as mayor for the last four years. He had disputes with the GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu for the last two months. TDP alliance bagged all the standing committee posts in the standing elections held in February this year.
GMC standing committee meeting to be held on March 17 is planning to move no-confidence motion against him. Taking this into consideration, he submitted his resignation letter to the district collector Nagalakshmi.
Addressing the media, Manohar Naidu said he submitted his resignation. He blamed GMC officials for not furnishing information relating to the GMC and added that the TDP government is trying to weaken the YSRCP in the corporation. He made it clear that he will continue in the YSRCP.