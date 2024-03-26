  • Menu
Guntur: Minister participates in Brahmotsavam

Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini participating in Goda Sameta Kamya Siddhi Venkatachala Swamy Kalyana Mahotsavam in Old Guntur on Monday
Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini on Monday performed special pujas to Goddess Padmavathi Goda Sameta Kamya Siddhi Venkatachala Swamy at Venkatachalam Swamy temple at Nandivelugu Road in Old Guntur on the occasion of temple Brahmotsavam.

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini on Monday performed special pujas to Goddess Padmavathi Goda Sameta Kamya Siddhi Venkatachala Swamy at Venkatachalam Swamy temple at Nandivelugu Road in Old Guntur on the occasion of temple Brahmotsavam.

The temple committee chairman Malleswara Reddy welcomed her. Suprabhata Seva, Prathahkala Archana, Nitya Homam and Kumbharchana were performed. Later, Radhotsavam was conducted. Temple committee secretary MV Seshagiri Rao and committee members were present.

