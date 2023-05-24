Guntur: Minister Vidadala Rajini assures funds for Varikipudisela LIS

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini assured that the government will sanction funds for the construction of Varikipudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Addressing Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on Tuesday, she said that she will take necessary steps to get the funds. Responding to a question raised by MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, she replied that the government will give priority to the Varikapudisela LIS to solve drinking water and irrigation water problems in Palnadu region.

ZP chairperson Heny Christina said the district administration will take steps to develop agriculture and allied sectors in the district. She said the SSC students studying in ZP schools scored better marks and the schools’ performance improved during 2022-23 academic year.

MLC Marry Rajasekhar urged the officials to take steps to distribute red chilli seeds at reasonable rates in the backdrop of an increase in the price in open market.

MLC Kilaru Rosaiah requested to take steps to sanction funds for the extension of Guntur channel works immediately and recalled that the officials have already submitted the proposals to the government.

Government whip Janga Krishna Murthy, Guntur district Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Bapatla district Collector Ranjit Basha, Palnadu district Joint Collector A Syam Prasad, officials of various government departments attended the ZP general body meeting.