Guntur: Ministers review CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy programme arrangements

MAUD Minister Audimulapu Suresh addressing the media at Venkatapalem on Thursday. Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna is also seen.

Ministers Jogi Ramesh, Audimulapu Suresh, Vidadala Rajini and Merugu Nagarjuna, MP Nandigam Suresh and CM’s programme coordinator Talasila Raghuram on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the house sites distribution by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Venkatapalem on Friday.

Minister Suresh said that the CM will distribute house sites to 51,000 beneficiaries and register the TIDCO houses to 5,000 beneficiaries. He said the government allotted 50 per cent of plots to SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities and would extend financial assistance for the construction of the houses. He said the government will develop the necessary infrastructure also. Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Y Sri Lakshmi, AP CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Guntur district Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Joint Collector G Rajakumari, APCO chairman Ganji Chiranjeevi and MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad were also present.

