Guntur: Minorities Commission to receive petitions today

Guntur: The AP State Minorities Commission will receive petitions from Muslims, Christians, Jains, Sikhs and Parsis on November 14 from 11 am to 4 pm, to solve their grievances and problems.
Commission Chairman Dr K Iqbal Ahmed Khan, vice-chairman Dr Dr A Jashua Daniel and members Syed Hidayatullah, Sk Saifulga and Jithender Singh will receive the petitions.
Dr Iqbal Khan asked the minorities to submit their problems and grievances in writing, urging them to use the opportunity to solve their grievances.
