Guntur: MLA Md Mustafa eulogises Jagan, stresses on need to help Brahmin women

Guntur: East MLA Md Mustafa said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing several schemes for the empowerment of women. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakhya president Satyawada Durga Prasad is trying for the empowerment of women and distributing sewing machines.

The MLA distributed 10 sewing machines to the poor Brahmin women donated by Satyawada Durga Prasad on the occasion of his birthday at a programme held at Yadavallivari Satravu meeting hall here on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he urged people to draw inspiration from Durga Prasad and extend helping hand to the needy and for the empowerment of women.

The samakhya organizing secretary, Pulipaka Prasad stressed on the need to extend helping hand to the poor Brahmins.

District president Ravuri Anjaneyalu distributed Rs 500 to each beneficiary to carry sewing machines to the house.

The beneficiaries said sewing machines are useful to create self-employment.

All India Brahmins Federation secretary MLN Srinivas, the Samakhya state general secretary Konuru Satish Sarma, district treasurer K Soma Sekhar were among those participated.