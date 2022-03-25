Guntur: Moldy chikki bars distributed to students

Guntur: Low quality of chikki bars were distributed as part of nutritious food under Mid-Day Meals scheme to the students of Upper Primary School at Salivahana Nagar in Sattenapalli town of Guntur district on Thursday.

Students found fungus on the chikki bars and informed their parents. The parents were worried that eating such chikki bars will create health problems to their wards and informed the matter to the teachers in the school. They felt that low quality chikki bars will lead to food poisoning.

District Education Officer RS Ganga Bhavani visited the UP School at Salivahana Nagar and collected samples of chikki bars supplied to the students and sent them to lab for testing.

Speaking to the media, the students said that they found white fungus on the chikki bars after opening them. The taste was also not good, they added. "We have informed the matter to the teachers. Some students consumed them," they said.

DEO Ganga Bhavani said that based on the complaint, she visited the UP School and collected the samples of chikki bars. "I have sent the samples to the lab for testing and same sent to the director of mid-day meals scheme. We will take action after getting the lab report," she said.