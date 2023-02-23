Guntur Municipal Corporation to take up repairs to drinking water pipeline

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri directed the officials to prepare an action plan to take up repairs to the drinking water pipelines.

She inspected drinking water pipeline repair works taken up at HLR and Sanjeevaiah Nagar railway level crossing on Wednesday and instructed the officials to speed up the works.

The Commissioner said that drinking water pipelines laid from Nehru Nagar to HLR reservoir will be replaced with 900 mm diameter pipelines on a war footing and instructed the officials to supervise the works. The officials were further directed to maintain quality in executing the works and take steps to check the leaks to improve drinking water supply and to take steps to ensure drinking water supply in the coming summer.