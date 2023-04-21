Guntur: Night watchmen to be engaged for 5,388 high schools

Guntur : The State government directed the parent committees to engage night watchmen at 5,388 identified high schools across the State to check the entry of anti-social elements into schools. The night watchmen will be paid an honorarium of Rs 6,000 per month from the toilets maintenance fund.

Mid-day Meals and School Sanitation Director Dr Nidhi Meena issued orders to this effect on Thursday. The watchmen will be appointed through parent committees as per the guidelines issued by the government.

The watchman shall attend the school in the evening before closure of the school and shall be on duty till the school opens next day. He has to work under the supervision of the school headmaster. The night watchman should guard property of the school building, premises and other infrastructure in the school.

The government instructed the Headmasters to appoint the night watchman by May 1. Attendance shall be marked in the Integrated Monitoring System for Midday Meals and Sanitation (IMMS) App.

It is apt to mention that the government has taken steps to develop infrastructure in schools under Nadu-Nedu scheme. The government felt that there is a need to protect property and equipment at schools. Taking this into consideration, the government decided to appoint night watchmen at the identified high schools.