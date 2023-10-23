Guntur: No Spandana today

Guntur: Guntur district revenue officer on Sunday made it clear that the Spandana programme scheduled on Monday was cancelled because the government declared October 23 as holiday on the occasion of Dasara. In a statement, he urged the people to note the change and cooperate.



Similarly, the Guntur Municipal Corporation cancelled the Spandana programme on the occasion of holiday for Dasara. In a statement, GMC urged the people to note the change and cooperate with the GMC.