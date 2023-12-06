Guntur: Officials told to focus on drinking water supply

Guntur: District collector M Venugopal Reddy along with joint collector G Rajakumari and district revenue officer K Chandrasekhar Rao conducted a teleconference with the municipal commissioners, RDOs, and Tashildars on steps to be taken to avoid losses due to the cyclone here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector directed officials to take precautionary measures to avoid human loss, property loss due to impact of the Michaung cyclone.

Officials are asked to concentrate on drinking water supply, food and sanitation in the cyclone affected villages.

He said rainfall is more in Kakamanu, Prathipadu, Cherbolu, and Duggirala mandals and directed officials to shift rain affected families in the low-lying areas.

Collector asked officials to arrange meals, medicines and drinking at relocation centres, instructed officials to take steps to check breach of canal or irrigation tank bunds due to cyclone and directed officials to remove trees uprooted and fell on roads immediately.

He directed officials to inform cyclone control room at the collectorate (phone No 0863-2234014). He warned that he will not tolerate negligence in discharging duties.