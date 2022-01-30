Guntur: Officials told to strictly implement Covid curbs on all gatherings

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav directed the officials to make sure that all gatherings, meetings, parties and functions should be limited to specified numbers of participants in the backdrop of increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district.

Managements of shopping Malls, supermarkets, social gatherings were advised to maintain social distance and use masks and sanitisers. He directed the officials to send recorded messages on precautionary measures and Covid-appropriate behaviour may be played on public address system installed in places where congregation is anticipated.

The Collector also directed the officials to set up adequate number of Covid testing centres to identify Covid cases. The pilgrims maybe allowed into temple premises after conducting thermal screening. Elderly, high-risk persons and children are requested to stay at home and avoid public transport. He instructed the officials to conduct medical camps on 24X7 basis to provide uninterrupted medical services to the needy.

He instructed the officials to allow small number of persons inside the temples and control the rush. He instructed Guntur urban, Guntur rural, RDOs and DMHO to ensure above guidelines are scrupulously implemented to contain the spread of Covid-19, Omicron virus during ensuing festival season in the district.