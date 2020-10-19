Guntur: Open bank accounts for beneficiaries, officials were told by GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha

Guntur: GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha directed the officials to take steps to open the bank accounts with the coordination of bankers and beneficiaries.

She conducted a meeting with the bank and MEPMA officials at GMC council hall in Guntur city on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that fruits of welfare schemes reached the eligible beneficiaries and suggested to open the bank accounts for beneficiaries with the coordination of bank officials.

Lead Bank Manager Edara Rambabu assured that he will take steps to open the bank accounts and see that benefits extended by the government will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. He further said that he will take steps to solve the problems of beneficiaries in opening the bank accounts.

MEPMA project director Savitri, deputy commissioner B Srinivasa Rao were among those participated.