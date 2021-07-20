Guntur : Parties slam government over arrest of students

Guntur : CPI workers staged protest against lathihcharge and preventive arrests of the students' unions leaders who were agitating demanding the government to issue job calendar on Monday.

Police foiled the students' union leaders Chalo Teddapalli progamme and took them in preventive detention. The students leaders were staging protest to mount pressure on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to release job calendar. In response to the call given by the CPI State committee, they staged demonstration to register their protests.

Addressing the gathering, CPI Guntur district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar demanded that the State government release the job calendar otherwise they will stall the functioning of the government. The CPI activists and AISF leaders raised slogans against the government.

CPI Guntur city secretary Kota Malyadri, CPI leaders A Arunkumar,Ravula Anjibabu, Dupati Rajaratnam, Suesh and KoteswaraRao were among those participated in the demonstration.

Meanwhile, TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu and TDP official spokesman Pilli Manikya Rao staged protest in front of Nallapadu police station here for arresting the student union leaders.

Anand Babu said that students union leaders demanded that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy keep up assurance given to them at the time of elections. He condemned the preventive arrests of the student leaders.