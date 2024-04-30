  • Menu
Guntur: Pension distribution to begin tomorrow

Highlights

The process to be completed by May 5

Guntur: GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri informed that following orders of the government, pensions will be paid at the doorstep of the beneficiaries from May 1.

In a statement, she said the government issued orders to pay pensions at the doorstep of beneficiaries. The amount will be credited to the beneficiaries’ account. She directed the officials to prepare plans for the distribution of pensions before May 5.

She instructed the officials to carry authorisation letters while carrying the pensions amount for distribution because the model code of conduct is in force.

