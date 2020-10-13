Guntur: Police arrests two persons for printing and circulating fake currency

Medikonduru police on Monday arrested two persons for making and exchanging fake currency notes with the help of a color Xerox machine. CI Ananda Rao gave details at the press conference. Sheikh Ahmed, a native of Vengalayapalem, Guntur Rural, works in an extension counter at SBI Bank in Adul village, Nizamabad district, Telangana and runs computers service point repairing in free time. He was married to a young woman from Medikonduru Mandal, Turakapalem some years ago. He came to Perecherla in the mandal due to the lockdown and got acquainted with Sheikh Karimullah of Turkapalem who works as a tailor in Vijayawada‌. For three months the two together made 50, 100, 200, 500 counterfeit notes with a color Xerox machine at night.

They would go to the shops and and searchup the elderly and the illiterate and buy something from them and exchange the fake currency notes. So far, they have exchanged up to Rs 96,000 in counterfeit notes worth Rs 1.10 lakh. in Peracherla, Guntur, Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalli and Chilakaluripeta areas.

A white paper book was used to make fake currency. The police raided their base and arrested Sheikh Ahmed and Sheikh Karimullah and seized 54 notes worth Rs 13,000. Along with them, a computer scanner used for making counterfeit notes and paper used for making notes were seized. The accused were said to have been remanded and case has been registered and investigated further, the CI said.