Guntur Police crack mobiles robbery case, seizes Rs. 4.5 lakh cash and a lorry

Guntur police have cracked a mobiles robbery case happened two weeks back. The mobile phones, which were being shifted from Chennai in a container lorry were looted by a gang at Kazha Toll Plaza in Guntur district. The police who have identified that the Kunjarabhatla gang from Maharashtra stole the mobiles from a moving container lorry has arrested two accused and registered a case. Meanwhile, Guntur district SP Ammi Reddy said the accused were arrested on a tip-off and 862 cellphones, Rs 4.5 lakh cash were seized from them.

SP Ammi Reddy said another stolen property of Chegunta in Medak district was also seized from the accused. 1,826 cell phones worth Rs 2.36 crore were seized. He said the truck used for the crime and a car had been seized. A total of 11 gang members were involved in the theft and two suspects have now been arrested. SP Ammireddy said that they are seraching for 9 more accused. He explained that the accused were identified on the basis of CCTV footage.

On the other hand, mobile companies that move cell phones are advised to take precautions in transportation and to install CCTV cameras properly behind lorries. Ammireddy clarified that the driver had no role in the theft and confirmed the constable Durgesh Hada of Indore was involved in the theft as the truck used for the theft belongs to him. Ammi Reddy congratulated the staff who played a key role in the arrest of the accused.