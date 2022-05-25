Guntur: Police foil BJP Yuva Morcha rally

Guntur (Guntur District): Police on Tuesday foiled Yuva Morcha rally organised by BJP and shifted party national secretary Satya Kumar, party State affairs co-in-charge Murali Deodhar and Yuva Morcha State president Ketineni Surendra Mohan to Arundalpet police station.

Yuva Morcha leaders took out a rally from Majeti Kalyana Mandapam in Guntur city on Tuesday. As soon as the rally reached Sankar Vilas Centre, police officials stopped the rally, saying that there was no permission for the rally.

But the leaders decided to continue the rally. Tension prevailed when the police and BJP activists jostled each other for some time. Police set up barricades to stop the rally and shifted Murali Deodhar, Satya Kumar and Ketineni Surendra to Arundalpet police station as precautionary measure.

The police suspected that the BJP leaders will go near Jinnah Tower in Guntur city and create law and order problem.

BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana rushed to the spot and consoled the party leaders at the police station.

Later speaking to the media, Satya Kumar said that naming a district as Ambedkar district is not correct, since he is a national leader. He said this is not the way of respecting Dr BR Ambedkar.

Recalling that the YSRCP government promised to set up 125 feet Ambedkar statue to respect him, he demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to set up the statue immediately. He said though people are raising objections on the naming of the new districts, the government is not considering the objections of the people. He further said that murder is not crime in the opinion of YSRCP government.

Satya Kumar criticised that though they are raising objections on Jinnah Tower in Guntur city, the government is not considering them. He said it is insult for Hindus in the country and demanded the government to name Jinnah tower as Abdul Kalam Tower. He warned that they will continue their agitation, till the government changes Jinnah Tower's name.

After a few hours, Murali Deodhar, Satya Kumar and Ketineni Surendra were freed.