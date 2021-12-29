Guntur population likely to touch 10 lakh in 4 yrs

Guntur: Guntur city population is expected to touch 10 lakh in the next four years. The GMC is preparing plans to develop infrastructure for the increasing population in the city.

The representatives of UN-Habitat organisation have stayed one year in Guntur city and studied the future needs of the people and preparing a document over the city development. Under UN-Habitat's Human Settlement programme, a team studied problems and future needs of the people for taking steps for the development of Guntur city.

According to a survey conducted by the UN Habitat organisation, there are no sufficient parks and no proper public transport system. 'The city expanded improperly, and 30 tanks are encroached. Slums are increasing.' The survey report suggested that if proper steps are not taken, drinking water problem is likely to arise in the years to come. The report pointed out that the GMC has failed to develop greenery according to the norms.