Guntur: Recruitment tests to be conducted from Sept 20 to 26

Guntur: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed the officials to conduct recruitment tests to fill up posts in village and ward secretariats properly. He conducted a meeting with the officials at the Collectorate on Monday.



Speaking on this occasion, he said that the tests will be conducted from September 20 to 26 at 213 examination centres in the district. As many as 41,196 candidates are expected to attend the tests.

He said the tests will be conducted for the recruitment of panchayat secretary, ward secretary and digital assistants. The tests will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates will be allowed into the examination hall after thermal screening. He directed the officials to set up CC cameras at the strong room set up at Stall Girls High School in Guntur city.

Joint Collectors A S Dinesh Kumar and K Sridhar Reddy were among those participated in the meeting.