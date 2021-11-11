Guntur: Rs 20 lakh financial aid to orphans

Guntur: District Legal Services Authority secretary K Ratnakumar urged the people to help the children who lost their parents due to Covid-19 and do service to society.

He addressed a meeting held at ZP conference hall here on Wednesday on the occasion of distribution of compensation to the children who lost their parents due to Covid-19. He said following orders of the Supreme Court and the National Legal Services Authority they are conducting several social services programmes in association with the government departments and the NGOs from October 2 to November 14.

He recalled that the Supreme Court directed the Authority to help the children who lost their parents due to the deadly virus.

On the orders of the apex court, the Central and State governments are extending financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to each child who lost their mother and father due to Covid19.

"This amount will be deposited into the bank account of the beneficiaries and see that caretakers should see their welfare," he informed.

The orphans will be provided with free education facility. Ratnakumar urged the eligible to avail the facility provided by the government and if the eligible did not get financial assistance from the government, they may contact the DSLA. Later, he distributed the financial assistance to 12 children who lost their mother and father due to Covid-19.

Balala Samkshema Sangham chairperson Suguna Rani, district protection officer Vijaya Kumar, Women and Child Welfare project director Manoranjani were present.