Guntur: Sarpanches urge repatriation of funds from State govt

Guntur: District Sarpanches Association president Chilakalapudi Paparao demanded that the funds of 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, taken by the State government in the name of electricity bills without the knowledge of the village sarpanches, should be deposited with the panchayats immediately.

The Association submitted a memorandum to the District Collector seeking solution to the sarpanches' problems.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Paparao said that there are more than 100 panchayats in the district and most of these panchayats are minor panchayats. Without their knowledge, the government has taken 14th and 15th Finance Commission funds, which was unconstitutional, he pointed out. 'The funds should be immediately repatriated to the panchayats.'

Sarpanches Krishna Mohan, M Manohar, N Srikanth, Allabaksh, Sambasiva Rao, Jayaprakash Reddy, Srinivasa Rao, Usharani, Nagamani, Srinivasa Reddy, Kondapalli Kiran Babu, Nagaraju, Nageswarao, All India Panchayat Parishad national secretary Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu and others were present.