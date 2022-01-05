Guntur: Scientists' team to study pest attack on chilli crop

Guntur: Discussions were held on the steps to be taken to check Tamara pest attack on chilli crop at a high-level meeting held here on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha Member and Chilli Task Force Committee chairman GVL Narasimha Rao, Spices Board Cochin Director Remasri and senior scientist Padmaj discussed about the pest attack with chilli scientists. The meet also focused on the steps to be taken to avoid recurrence of Tamara pest attack.



The meeting directed the chilli scientists and experts to study the reasons for pest attack and how to save the present crop. The scientists' team will visit Guntur and Prakasam districts and study the impact of Tamara pest attack and how to save the crop besides the steps to be taken to check the pest attack in future. After completing the tour, the team will submit a report to the task force committee.

Later speaking to the media, Narasimha Rao said that pest attack had damaged chilli crop was damaged. He said the team will collect full information regarding Tamara pest attack and damage to chilli crop. He said it is the responsibility of the state government to pay compensation to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to pest attack. He said if the state government has funds problem, it may ask the Centre to release NDRF funds. He assured that he will speak to the Union Ministry of Home and extend necessary assistance.

Spices Board Task Force Committee member Thota Rama Krishna was also present. Later, Narasimha Rao visited the hill shrine at Kotappakonda in Guntur district and performed special pujas to the presiding deity.