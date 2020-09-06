Guntur: SFI activists protest against degree exams

Guntur: Students under the banner of Students Federation of India on Sunday burnt degree examinations timetable and registered their protest in Pidiguralla town.

Addressing the gathering, SFI district secretary V Vamsi Krishna questioned how the university officials conduct the degree examinations when Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

He recalled that 10,000 cases per day were recorded in the state for the last few days. He urged the ANU officials to rethink on their decision. He said Prakasam district students are also studying and how they will come to ANU at 9 am.

He made it clear that there is no transport facility to the students and added that they have taken up this problem to the notice of ANU registrar, but he did not respond. He demanded that the government cancel the examinations and conduct after normalcy is restored.

SFI leaders Ajay Harsha, Govardhan, Rama Krishna and Jani were among those participated.