Guntur: Shops directed to down shutters by 9 pm

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation directed the owners of shops and establishments to open their outlets from 9 am to 6 pm from Thursday.

From April 25, night curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to next day morning. Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu addressed a press meet at GMC Council hall here along with Guntur urban SP R N Ammi Reddy, MLAs Maddali Giridhara Rao and MLA Mustafa, Municipal Commissioner Challa Anuradha, Guntur RDO Bhaskar Reddy on Tuesday.

The Mayor sought cooperation of people to check spread of Covid-19 cases in Guntur city. He urged people to follow Covid-9 norms.

Guntur urban SP R N Ammi Reddy said that he will take steps to impose night curfew from April 25 in the city. He recalled that the police officials are already collecting penalty from those not wearing masks.

Challa Anuradha said that the Indian Chamber of Commerce decided to keep shops open from 9am to 6pm four days ago and is implementing the same. She said the meeting passed a resolution for implementing night curfew from April 25, in presence of division incident commandant and RDO Bhaskar Reddy and sent the resolution to district Collector Vivek Yadav.