Guntur SP inspects traffic diversions for ROB construction

Guntur: Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar on Sunday personally inspected various traffic diversion points in Guntur city, implemented due to the ongoing construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Sankar Vilas Centre. The SP offered crucial suggestions to minimise inconvenience for commuters navigating the altered routes.

The SP visited key locations including Sankar Vilas Bridge (Broadiepet side), Kankaragunta Railway Underbridge, Mudu Vantenala Centre, and Kothapeta Sivalayam. He meticulously examined the traffic diversions and advised traffic police officials to thoroughly assess peak traffic hours in these areas.

He stressed the importance of arranging efficient alternative routes to prevent congestion.

He further instructed officials to deploy adequate traffic personnel at major roads, key junctions, and diversion points that typically experience heavy vehicular movement. The SP emphasised the necessity of a well-planned strategy, proper coordination among departments, and an efficient information system to resolve any traffic issues promptly.

During the inspection, traffic police officials brought to the SP’s attention the persistent problem of water logging at the Kankaragunta Railway Underbridge and Mudu Vantenala Centre during rainfall, which severely impedes vehicle movement.

In response, SP Satish Kumar assured them that he would discuss the issue with the district collector and the Municipal Commissioner. He committed to conducting a joint field inspection with them to identify and implement necessary remedial measures.

The SP appealed to the public and commuters to extend their full cooperation with the traffic regulations being implemented by the police to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent any related issues.

Traffic DSP Ramesh, West DSP Aravind, SB CI Alahari Srinivas, Traffic CIs Ashok and Singayya, Nagarampalem CI Nazir Baig, Arundelpet CI Arogyaraju, Traffic SIs Ravindra Babu, Sambasiva Rao Naik, and other officials were present.