Guntur : SP K Arif Hafeez launches Disha complaint box

Guntur : Guntur Urban SP K Arif Hafeez on Monday launched Disha complaint box to extend assistance to the girls and women facing problems, which they cannot share with their parents. The girls and women facing threat may write on the paper and drop it in the Disha complaint box.

The police officials will see the complaints and solve them. This programme was introduced for women and girl students who cannot come to the police station and lodge the complaint. Arif Hafeez inaugurated the Disha complaint box at Abhyudaya Mahila college at Lakshmipuram here.

Arif Hafeez met the Abhyudaya Women College director and explained about it. Speaking on the occasion, Arif Hafeez said that the girl students who feel inconvenient to come to police station, may drop their complaint in the complaint box in their college.

He said that they will take steps to set up the Disha complaint boxes in their colleges and added that the police officials will open the complaint boxes once in two days and inquire about it.

He said, they will take steps to solve the problem. He urged the students to inform Dial 100 if they have information about drugs.