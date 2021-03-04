Guntur: SP reviews security for Kotappakonda festivities

Guntur: Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni directed the police officials to make necessary security arrangements for coming Kotappakonda festivities on March 11 (Maha Sivaratri).

He stressed on need to make arrangements for hassle-free darshan on the hillock. He reviewed the security arrangements for Maha Sivaratri annual festivities. He said that lakhs of devotees are expected to visit Kotappakonda from neighbouring districts also and underlined the need to make security arrangements. He said that the aim of the district administration is to provide darshan to the devotees without any problem. He instructed to see that there will be no traffic problem and directed the police officials to take steps to solve the traffic problem. He visited parking places along Narasaraopet DSP. He directed the police officials to barricade the ghat leading to the hillock of Kotappakonda and set up indicators at the turnings on the hillock. He directed the police officials to post enough force to provide security to the devotees to avoid untoward incidents. He instructed the officials to ensure devotees visiting the temple should follow Covid-19 protocol. He said that on one hand the government is conducting the municipal elections and on the other Kotappakonda festivities simultaneously and directed to make necessary arrangements. He said the police department will issue separate passes and sought the cooperation of media. Guntur rural SP NVS Murthy, SVD Prasad, special branch DSP Narayana Swamy were present.