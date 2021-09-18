Guntur: SP Vishal Gunni assigns security duty to cops

Guntur: Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni directed the police officials to take all the steps for peaceful counting of votes relating to ZPTC and MPTC elections on September 19.

He conducted a meeting with the police officials at DPO here on Friday on security arrangements to be made for counting of votes to be held on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the police force was divided into patrolling parties, static force and striking force. The police department will make security arrangements at counting centres and at strong rooms for smooth conduct of votes counting. He directed the officials to appoint enough police personnel at strong rooms and votes counting centres and stressed on need for barricading at counting centres. He said patrolling party, static party and striking party will be posted at counting centres and instructed the striking force to get situation under control, if any untoward incident takes place at counting centres.

He directed them to issue NOC for polling agents without delay and added asked them to take all the precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents in the problematic mandals. He stressed on the need to impose Section-30 of Police Act and Section-144 of IPC with the coordination of revenue officials. He directed the cops attending security duty to wear body worn cameras and follow Covid-19 rules.

Guntur rural additional SPs Risanth Reddy, Bindu Madhav and police officials were present.