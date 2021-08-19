Guntur : SP Vishal Gunni pats cop Rafee for his bravery

Guntur : Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni on Wednesday appreciated the head constable Rafee who caught Sasi Krishna, the accused in the murder of engineering student Nallapu Ramya.

Addressing the media at DPO here, he said that Rafee acted promptly and jumped into a canal and caught Sasi Krishna though the latter threatened him to attack with knife.

He announced Rs 5,000 cash reward and citation to him. He further said that the Police department is proud of him and others need to draw inspiration from him.

He appreciated Muppalla Sub-inspector Pattabhi Ramaiah for encouraging his staff to arrest Sasi Krishna. He directed the police officials to encourage staff working like Rafee who brought repute to the department.