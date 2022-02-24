Guntur: Speed up construction of houses, Collector Vivek Yadav tells officials

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav directed the officials to speed up construction of houses at Jagananna Housing Colony at Perecherla layout in the district.

He held a meeting with the officials and reviewed the progress of the construction of houses on Wednesday. He directed the officials to dig summer storage tanks and use the gravel for house construction. The officials were also directed to set up 150 KV transformer at the layout and Closed-Circuit Television Cameras at the layout besides electrical lamps at the site.

He directed the officials to see that amount is transferred to the housing beneficiaries' accounts according to norms; and to supply iron, sand and cement to the beneficiaries to speed up the construction of the houses and provide necessary facilities.

GMC Commissioner Nishanth Kumar, Joint Collectors Anupama Anjali and K Sridhar Reddy, Assistant Collector Subham Bansal were present.