Guntur: Sports improve physical, mental strength says Chief Conservator of Forest department N Pradeep Kumar

Guntur: Chief Conservator of Forest department N Pradeep Kumar has said sports are useful for building physical strength and relieving mental stress. Those who participate in sports will discharge their duties efficiently. He explained the significance of positive attitude in life.



He inaugurated Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts Forest department employees' zonal sports meet at NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that those who achieve good results in the zonal sports meets will participate at the national level. He said those who participate in sports will overcome stress in discharging their duties.

Forest department officials Anup Singh, B K Singh, Srinivasa Sastry, Ramachandra Rao were among those who participated.