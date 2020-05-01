Guntur: Stray dogs maul 3-yr-old to death

Guntur: In a ghastly incident, some stray dogs mauled to death a three-year-old girl at Pinnelli village of Machavaram mandal in Guntur district on Friday.

According to sources, Shaik Shapura was playing with friends near her home when four stray dogs attacked her and bitten on her neck and hands.

She tried to resist attack and cried for help. But to no avail. She died on the spot. Due to lockdown, parents and neighbours are in their houses.

After a few minutes, parents noticed the girl and cried for their daughter. A pall of gloom descended on the locality. People gathered and consoled the parents.