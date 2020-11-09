Guntur: Students were advised by Mekathoti Sucharitha to upgrade skills to get better jobs

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha inaugurated Vconfiger Analytics (P) Ltd Software Development Consulting and Training Institute at Brodipet here on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, she stressed on the need to improve skills to get better placements and added that training given by Vconfiger Analytics (P) Ltd will be useful to get better jobs in USA. She urged the students of BTech,MTech,medicine,pharmacy and management courses to avail the facility provided by the institute. She said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority for skills upgradation.

Managing director of Vconfiger Analytics (P) LtdProfVenkat Ikkurthy said that he had 20years of experience in teaching and added that due to lack of knowledge,many students are not getting jobs in USA.

MLAs Malladi Vishnu,Maddali Giridhara Rao, YSRCP leader Padarthi Ramesh Gandhi,AP Brahmana Seva Sangh Samakhya state general secretary Konur Satish Sarma,Dr Ramana Yasaswi,Sri Krishna and Sri Venkateswara Education Society director Dr AVSree Lakshmi were present.