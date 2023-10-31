Live
Guntur: Suspicious death of physiotherapist
Guntur: Physiotherapist S Sitharamanjaneyulu (36) died under suspicious circumstances at his residence at Kothapet here on Monday. Police found injuries on his head.
According to sources, the deceased, who was working as physiotherapist in a private hospital here, fell in love with Swati Reddy and married her two and half years ago. She went to USA to pursue higher studies one and a half year ago.
Based on a complaint, Kothapet police registered murder case and took up investigation. Three special teams have been set up to trace the accused.
