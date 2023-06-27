Live
Guntur: Tabs distributed to planning secretaries
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said so far 86 per cent of resurvey work has been completed under Bhumi Hakku-Bhumi Raksha in Guntur city.
She distributed tabs to the planning secretaries at a programme held here on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, the Commissioner said that tabs are useful to speed up resurvey and complete the work within the stipulated time. She instructed the planning secretaries to complete the work within the stipulated time.
GMC Additional Commissioner P Roja, city planner Pradeep Kumar, ACP Ajay Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Babu Rao were present.
