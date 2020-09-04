Guntur: Take steps to reduce Covid fatalities, officials told

Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed the surveillance teams to take steps to reduce Covid-19 deaths in the district.



He addressed a meeting held at Collectorate here city on Thursday.

He recalled that on Wednesday 10839 cases were reported in the district. This indicates seriousness of the Covid-19 cases.

All the cases were not mapped. He directed the officials to map the cases after identifying primary and secondary contacts. He instructed them to identify the positive contacts within 72 hours.

Identify whether the cases are increasing in the containment zones and non-containment zones, he said. Containment zones are not properly supervised. He instructed to appoint a nodal officer for every ward. Positive cases are more in Narasaraopet, Guntur, Tadepalli in the backdrop of increasing Covid-19 cases.

Joint collector P Prasanti, DMHO Dr Yasmin were among those participated.