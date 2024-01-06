Guntur: TDP assures registration of B-Form houses

Guntur: TDP Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed assured that he will take up responsibility of registration of houses in Arundhati Nagar in the constituency.



He went house-to-house in Arundhati Nagar and interacted with the residents and enquired about their problems and promised that he will take up responsibility of registration of the B Form pattas at Paramayakunta, Ambedkar Nagar, Arundhati Nagar where the residents have constructed the houses.

He assured that as soon as TDP forms government, he will take steps to register the B Form patta lands immediately and added that he will take steps for the development of division and solve the problems. He said that he will try to set up industries to generate employment opportunities.

TDP leader Velchuri Kiran, Chatla Vijay Babu, Subhramnayeswara Rao, Gopi, Sai, JSP leaders Narisetty Gopi, Rajesh and Meeravali were present.