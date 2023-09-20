Guntur: TDP leaders perform homams, special pujas

Guntur: TDP women activists performed special pujas to Goddess Ganganamma at Orvakallu village under Atchampet mandal of Palnadu district on Tuesday seeking the blessings of the Goddess Ganganamma.

They offered Bonalau and performed pujas and offered pongali on the occasion. They performed pujas on behalf of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu. State Telugu Mahila member Vegunta Rani led the programme.

In Narasaraopet, the TDP women activists led by TDP Doctors Cell state vice-president Kadiyala Venkateswara Rao performed Kala Bhairava homam and Sudarsana homam. Speaking on the occasion, Rao expressed confidence that Naidu will come out from the jail with clean chit. TDP state vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao criticised that the CID department is working as the private army of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He addressed the TDP activists’ protests in Chilakaluripet on Tuesday.

He warned that if Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not stop his conspiracy, the people will revolt against the government. He said there is no democracy in the state. TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu performed special pujas to Lord Sri Anjaneya Swamy at the Anjaneya Swamy temple at Naaz Centre in Guntur seeking blessings of Lord Hanuman for immediate release of Naidu.