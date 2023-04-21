Guntur: TDP wave will be stronger in coming elections says Rayapati Sambasiva Rao

Guntur : Former MP and TDP leader Rayapati Sambasiva Rao predicted that the TDP wave will be stronger in the coming general elections than the YSRCP wave in 2019. He asserted that TDP will come back to power.

Addressing the media at the party office in Guntur city on Thursday, he expressed confidence that TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana will win in the coming general elections from anywhere he contests.

"I will support Kanna Lakshminarayana in the elections and work for his victory," he stated.

Sambasiva Rao further said that his family is seeking two seats in the coming elections, one Assembly seat for his son Rayapati Ranga Rao, another seat for his brother's daughter Dr Rayapati Sailaja.

He said the people are vexed with the YSRCP rule and are extending support to the TDP.