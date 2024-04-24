Guntur: Team of retd IAS, IPS officers to check irregularities in polls

Guntur: Citizens for Democracy secretary Dr Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar released a short film on voter awareness at a programme held at Jana Chaitanaya Vedka office here on Tuesday. Citizens for Democracy joint secretary Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy presided over the meeting.

Speaking at a meeting, Ramesh Kumar said they will set up vigilance with the retired IAS and IPS officers in the elections to check irregularities in the polling.

Election vigilance teams will tour in the 13 erstwhile districts in the state from May 9. He said short films are useful to bring change in the thinking of voters.

Later, he felicitated Kandimalla Sambasiva Rao, Jasti Anuradha, JV Mohan Rao, S Jaya Rao, T Sambasiva Rao, M Koteswara Rao who made short films.