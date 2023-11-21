Live
Guntur team wins cricket tourney
To mark the 102nd Founders Day celebrations of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd, a cricket tournament was conducted here on Monday.
Guntur: To mark the 102nd Founders Day celebrations of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd, a cricket tournament was conducted here on Monday. The Guntur team defeated the Vijayawada team in a match held between the teams at BR Stadium here on Monday and won the trophy.
Guntur MLA of West constituency Maddali Giridhar Rao inaugurated the match. Peravalli Koti Rao, Chairman AP Textiles Mills Association presented the trophy to the winners and congratulated the team members. Four teams participated in the tournament.
